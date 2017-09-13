Multiple agencies searching for missing man

The Wichita Falls Police Department along with several other agencies are looking for a missing 76-year-old man.

The search began on Wednesday morning around 10:23 a.m. in the area of Loop 11 and FM 367 at the Texoma Christian Care Center.

Cariel Hardin, 76, was last seen walking westbound on FM 367 just west of Loop 11. Police said he was wearing a maroon and gray sweater and black pants.

Hardin has gray hair and is balding and has a short gray stubble beard. Officers said he also has an injury to his right side.

The WFPD, WFFD, WCSO, Texas DPS, Allred Unit, and Texas Parks and Wildlife are helping with the search.

