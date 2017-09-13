RBNC Not So Scary Halloween Party is coming up

The River Bend Nature Center loves to have a great time with guests and Halloween is no exception.

On Friday, October 13 the little ghouls and goblins will descend on the center for a spooktacular time for the Not So Scary Halloween Party.

There will be a costume contest and even a hike with just a flashlight as you navigate the terrain.

You can also see animals that prefer the night such as owls and spiders.

This fun party is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is $5 for adults, $2 for kids and members are free.

