Air Force planes to spray Harris County for mosquitoes

HOUSTON (AP) - Harris County officials say Air Force Reserve cargo planes will be spraying much the county beginning Thursday to combat the mosquito threat left by Harvey's heavy rains and floodwaters.

Modified C-130 planes from Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio are to spray about 600,000 acres in roughly the northern and southern thirds of the county.

The county says the aerial spraying operation supplements similar mosquito-fighting efforts being made on the ground.

The insecticide being used is Dibrom, which officials say is Environmental Protection Agency approved and routinely used to combat mosquito-borne disease.

Harris County Public Health Executive Director Dr. Umair Shah says the goal is to reduce the effects of mosquitoes on recovery efforts and address the possibility of a future increase in mosquito-borne disease.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.