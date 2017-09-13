Some Towns Flirt With 100 Degrees

Today will be our hottest day since Labor Day when the high in Wichita Falls was 97. One hundred degrees is not out of the question with some of our western towns. Fire danger is a greater concern Friday into Saturday when winds become strong out of the south while conditions are so dry. Highs in the mid 90s are a safe best both days. Our atmosphere becomes more supportive of rain this weekend and into early next week. We could see rain on nearly a daily basis out in west Texas with the chance of a stray shower or storm finding Texoma from time to time. There's still some signal that a land-falling tropical storm on the Mexico's Pacific coast could bring rain to Texas Monday night into Tuesday.

John Cameron, First Alert 6 Meteorologist