Summer-Like Weather Returns

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
A stretch of hotter more summer-like weather is set to begin Thursday and will last into the weekend and next week. Temperatures during the afternoon rise into the middle and upper 90s as south winds begin to increase. Those south winds will pick up Friday and this weekend. We may see at least some slight rain chances return by early next week.

Ken Johnson First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist

