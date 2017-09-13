Summer-Like Weather Returns

A stretch of hotter more summer-like weather is set to begin Thursday and will last into the weekend and next week. Temperatures during the afternoon rise into the middle and upper 90s as south winds begin to increase. Those south winds will pick up Friday and this weekend. We may see at least some slight rain chances return by early next week.
Ken Johnson First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.