Heroes of Texoma: Red Door Senior Center - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Heroes of Texoma: Red Door Senior Center

By Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Red Door Senior Center in Wichita Falls is a place where seniors can come get lunch and spend time outside of their homes.

30-percent of those who come to lunch are veterans and that is not including the family they bring with them.

While eating lunch and talking with each other, other services are also available for the veterans.

The Disabled American Veterans organization is located nearby and holds meetings at the Red Door.

In 2012, the Red Door decided to do something special for the veterans and gave them their own wall to hang their service pictures.

"That beautiful wall honoring veterans, honoring those who've served our country and the people who sit at those tables every day. It's definitely the most impactful part of the Red Door," said Director of Marketing and Development at The Kitchen, Pam Hughes. 

If you know a veteran or an active member in the military, we want to honor them. Nominating is easy. All you have to do is send a letter, email, or Facebook message with your veteran's information to the places below:

Mail: 3601 Seymour Hwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76309 

Email: News@KAUZ.com

Facebook: Newschannel 6 KAUZ

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 1 killed in shooting at Washington high school

    1 killed in shooting at Washington high school

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-09-13 17:58:06 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 5:00 PM EDT2017-09-13 21:00:44 GMT

    At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.

    At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.

  • Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli has bail revoked, heads to jail

    Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli has bail revoked, heads to jail

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:27:23 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:19:54 GMT

    A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.

    A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.

  • Trump urges bipartisan fix for young immigrants

    Trump urges bipartisan fix for young immigrants

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:18:06 GMT
    Wednesday, September 13 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-14 01:19:28 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to huddle with top Democrats.
    •   
Powered by Frankly