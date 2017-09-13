Heroes of Texoma: Red Door Senior Center

At least one person is dead and three others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday.
A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.
The actor, known for playing mafia heavies, died Wednesday after complications during open heart surgery.
The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.
