Texoma JROTC students learn STEM at SAFB

Nearly 100 Texoma Junior ROTC students have a better understanding of how the U.S. Air Force uses Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Our airmen use it every day and students were shown how STEM could be the difference between "mission complete" and "life threatening."

Burkburnett and Iowa Park Junior High and High School students in JROTC toured Sheppard Air Force Base going from facility to facility to learn how each department uses STEM.

The visit included a tour through the F-22 Maintenance Training Facility, Metals Technology, F-16 Avionics Training, Propulsion Training and Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program.

"A lot of [the students] are already wanting to enlist," Meguel Copeland, SAFB Wing Program Commander for Diversity, said. "I hope that this pushes them over the edge to go ahead and enlist because a lot of military members have not seen this kind of operation done."

"I'm looking at more of being a pilot so this definitely helps my understanding of the aircraft," Tim Keeton,17, Burkburnett High School senior said.

STEM is applied to construct and put together aircraft with formulas. Sheppard airmen said it helps them and future airmen like Keeton, who is following in his father's footsteps, remain top of their class.

"Really one of the things [my father] instilled in me was that pilots are the best of the best in the air force and that's what I'm striving for," Keeton said.

If Keeton or other enlistees want to achieve their dream of joining the USAF, Copeland said they need to receive a high score on their Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB).

The multiple choice test uses several STEM related questions. The minimum score an enlistee needs to join USAF is a 36.

Keeton said he would like to study pilot training at Sheppard because he lived here when his father trained here.

Keeton said after his pilot training is over he would like to start his technical training at another base. Sheppard program directors said enlistees who have STEM skills rise above most recruits.

