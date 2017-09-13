Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Jail Museum - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Jail Museum

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
HENRIETTA, TX

The Clay County Jail Museum in Henrietta started as an idea where people could revisit the history of how Clay County started.

"We began to collect documents, pictures, stories, artifacts, and they said one day we will have a museum and these will be in it," said Lucille Glasgow a volunteer for the museum.

That dream came true 20 years ago when the museum opened for the first time. The abandoned jail was turned into the museum because of the rich history it has to the county first opening in 1890 when Clay County first became recognized.

Inside you can find two floors of Clay County history, from an old school house to the Sheriff's Home. All of it donated by the people that live here.

"It is just amazing the collection the clay county people have got together and we're proud of it," said Glasgow.

The historic jail is run through volunteers and people from all over the world come through and tour.

"We have many visitors from out of town just off the road tourists and they are all impressed with the museum we have in such a small place," said Glasgow.

Glasgow said the museum acts as a place where people can come to learn about their roots.

"Every once in a while someone comes along and finds something belonging to their ancestors," said Glasgow.

"Pictures, letters, documents, and they get so excited to find the answers here and we get so excited that we have the answers for them."

Over the years, the museum has become a place Glasgow has grown to love.

"It is a joy to work here and to relive our history and try to preserve it so that we can pass it on to future generations," said Glasgow.

The museum says the time they see the biggest crowd is pioneer reunion. Pioneer Reunion kicks off Thursday in Henrietta.

