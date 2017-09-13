WF police looking for two women who left scene of accident - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF police looking for two women who left scene of accident

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls police are looking for two women who they say left the scene of an accident at the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway just after 8 p.m Wednesday night.

Officers say a car left Southwest Parkway heading east and struck a retaining pond and two fences before coming to a stop in a Mcdonald's parking lot. 

Police say the two women who left the scene face charges of failure to stop and report damage.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants

    Democrats say they have deal with Trump on young immigrants

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-09-13 18:18:06 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:40:54 GMT
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to...
    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Wednesday said that deporting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought into the country illegally is "not in our nation's interest," as he and President Donald Trump prepared to huddle with top Democrats.

  • iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple's pricing strategy

    iPhone X puts exclamation point on Apple's pricing strategy

    Tuesday, September 12 2017 1:28 PM EDT2017-09-12 17:28:17 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:40 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:40:02 GMT

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

    The storage sizes of the new models are much larger than previous versions; the options are 64 GB or 256 GBS.

  • Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli has bail revoked, heads to jail

    Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli has bail revoked, heads to jail

    Wednesday, September 13 2017 12:27 AM EDT2017-09-13 04:27:23 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 12:38 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:38:35 GMT

    A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.

    A federal judge in New York is considering whether the provocative online antics of former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli are bad enough to put him behind bars.

    •   
Powered by Frankly