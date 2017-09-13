WF police looking for two women who left scene of accident

Wichita Falls police are looking for two women who they say left the scene of an accident at the 1400 block of Southwest Parkway just after 8 p.m Wednesday night.

Officers say a car left Southwest Parkway heading east and struck a retaining pond and two fences before coming to a stop in a Mcdonald's parking lot.

Police say the two women who left the scene face charges of failure to stop and report damage.

