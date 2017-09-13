Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.

The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night.

One of the competitors was Crystal Huskamp. She started racing almost 20 years ago.

"I did everything from Halter Horses, Western, English and speed," Huskamp said. "I just I got a need for speed when I was about 8 or 9 years old."

Her horse is named Picture Ready. A fairly new riding partner that recently retired from the race track about two years ago.

"I've taken him from a barrel bashing, wild off the track horse, Huskamp said. "To he was 14th overall last night out of 39 horses," Huskamp said.

Tonight she placed second out of the 4D riders.

"It's taken a lot of retraining and playing with things and we had to find out sweet spot and I think we found it yesterday," Huskamp said.

Huskamp said riding with the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association is like riding with a family.

"Everybody is here to have fun, cheer everybody else on," Huskamp said. "If somebody has a problem somebody is always willing to step up and help out. Everybody around here is just great."

One of the neat things they do is raise money for scholarship fund for barrel racers or event organizers that are attending college.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved