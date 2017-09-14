GOTW week 3: Vernon at Burkburnett

A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.
Highlights of Vernon vs Cache, OK and Holliday vs Paradise, and full Texoma volleyball scores from Tuesday night!
Highlights of Vernon vs Cache, OK and Holliday vs Paradise, and full Texoma volleyball scores from Tuesday night!
Sophomore Lexi Read delivered her first two collegiate rounds of par-or-better golf to lead Midwestern State to a third-place showing in the Tarleton State TexAnn Classic Tuesday
Sophomore Lexi Read delivered her first two collegiate rounds of par-or-better golf to lead Midwestern State to a third-place showing in the Tarleton State TexAnn Classic Tuesday