GOTW week 3: Vernon at Burkburnett

Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 3 will feature a pair of old rivals in Class 4A, with Vernon visiting Burkburnett.

The teams will be meeting for the 64th time, with the Lions holding an all-time record of 42-18-3 in a series that dates to 1922. The teams have faced off every year since 1963 and Vernon has won the past 5 games in the rivalry.

The game is a homecoming for Vernon head coach Matthew Hoover, a BHS graduate. Fittingly, it's also Homecoming night for the Bulldogs.

Burkburnett is coming off its first win of the season, a 21-20 comeback at Bridgeport, which was also the first win at the school for new head coach Jason Meng.

The Lions are 0-2, with losses to #6 (4A Div. I) Abilene Wylie and #5 (OK 5A) Altus, but will have star running back Brent McCallon back in the lineup Friday after he missed the first two games of the season.

All week we're hearing from both teams, and on Friday night we'll be live from Burkburnett all day leading up to the big game, then you can catch the highlights in the Dr Pepper Blitz on 6, Friday at 10:15 on Newschannel 6!

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved