MSU senior earns LSC weekly honors

Midwestern State senior Destinee Williamson during introductions before the Mustangs took on TAMIU / Source:KAUZ
Midwestern State senior forward Destinee Williamson was selected as the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday after pacing the Mustangs offense to a pair of victories at home last weekend. The weekly honor is the first of her career.
The striker from Bedford put together a six-point performance on the week including a career-best five-point outing Sunday in a 4-0 shutout of regional foe Texas A&M International at Stang Park.
Williamson began the week by assisting on Savannah Alford's golden goal in the 95th minute in a 1-0 blanking of Colorado State-Pueblo Friday. Williamson's free kick from 20 yards out set up a perfect opportunity for an Alford header into the right corner of the net to seal the win over the ThunderWolves.
Against TAMIU, Williamson notched the fifth multiple-goal outing of her career with her first two goals of the season lifting MSU to a 2-0 lead on the Dustdevils early in the second half. Her first strike came in the 26th minute with a shot that sailed over the keeper from 18 yards out off a free kick from midfield. Some fancy footwork in the middle of the box allowed Williamson to get past two defenders and send a shot into the back of the net from 10 yards out for her second score. Her fifth and final point of the afternoon came on an assist in Kelly Cannistra's first career goal just three and a half minutes later.
Williamson's two goals Sunday propelled her to sixth in the program record books with 27 career goals scored.
On the season, Williamson leads the league in points (7) and assists (3) and comes in 10th nationally in assists.
Midwestern State looks to improve upon its 3-1 record when the Mustangs play host to an undefeated Oklahoma Baptist squad Friday at Stang Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved
Thursday, September 14 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-09-14 04:15:27 GMT
Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 3 will feature a pair of old rivals in Class 4A, with Vernon visiting Burkburnett. The teams will be meeting for the 64th time, with the Lions holding an all-time record of 42-18-3 in a series that dates to 1922. The teams have faced off every year since 1963 and Vernon has won the past 5 games in the rivalry. The game is a homecoming for Vernon head coach Matthew Hoover, a BHS graduate. Fittingly, it's also Homecoming night for the Bulldogs. ...
Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 3 will feature a pair of old rivals in Class 4A, with Vernon visiting Burkburnett. The teams will be meeting for the 64th time, with the Lions holding an all-time record of 42-18-3 in a series that dates to 1922. The teams have faced off every year since 1963 and Vernon has won the past 5 games in the rivalry. The game is a homecoming for Vernon head coach Matthew Hoover, a BHS graduate. Fittingly, it's also Homecoming night for the Bulldogs. ...