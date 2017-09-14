MSU senior earns LSC weekly honors

Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for week 3 will feature a pair of old rivals in Class 4A, with Vernon visiting Burkburnett. The teams will be meeting for the 64th time, with the Lions holding an all-time record of 42-18-3 in a series that dates to 1922. The teams have faced off every year since 1963 and Vernon has won the past 5 games in the rivalry. The game is a homecoming for Vernon head coach Matthew Hoover, a BHS graduate. Fittingly, it's also Homecoming night for the Bulldogs. ...

