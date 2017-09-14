Local VFD receives $32,000 grant

The East Jack County Volunteer Fire Department has received a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

The grant was used to replace an older, unreliable, slip-on unit with a Compress Air Foam System (CAFS.)

The new slip-on was installed onto the back of the truck that the department received a 2006 grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service.

"This new unit has a 400-gallon poly water tank and a CAFS that is much easier to use than the older unit because the foam system works automatically," said East Jack County VFD Firefighter Luke Wilson in a press release. "The second week we had it we fought a 250-acre fire in Jack County. We were out there about six hours and the new unit proved that it is very efficient and uses less fuel, making it more cost effective."

This CAFS will be used primarily for wildland fires but it will also be used for structure and vehicle fires as well since there are no fire hydrants in the area and minimal access to water.

The foam is used to cool a fire, coat the fuel, and prevent the flames from getting oxygen. Volunteers helped raise the department's cost share portion through public fundraising events.

"Our next fundraiser is an annual turkey fry that will be held the Wednesday before Thanksgiving," said Wilson in a statement. "We have had this event for the past 15 years on the Jacksboro court house square."

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer fire fighter for the East Jack County VFD you can call Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Williamson at (940) 507-1971.

