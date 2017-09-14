Councilors to consider investing in many downtown projects

Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering a number of agenda items at the Tuesday, September 19 meeting.

- City council will hold a public hearing and then vote on the proposed 2017-2018 budget. They will also vote on the tax rate, which will remain the same.

- Council members will consider awarding a bid for Phase 2 of the 2017 Sanitary Sewer Utility Improvement Project for $810,000. The project will replace old sewer lines throughout the city.

- Councilors will consider resolutions to use the 4B money for four different projects.

1. To spend $300,000 to renovate the old Maskat Shrine Temple at 11th and Lamar. The project, which was awarded tax credits from the state, will bring affordable senior living to the building.

2. To spend $90,000 to help renovate the old Zales building at 8th and Ohio, which was purchased by Ganache Custom Bakery LLC.

3. To spend $100,000 on renovations for the Wichita County Heritage Society's Kell House Museum. It will help with the $2 million phase 2 and 3 projects to restore the building.

4. To spend $65,000 on a fire suppression system at 922 Indiana. The owners are planning on turning the space into a soda fountain/ice cream store.

