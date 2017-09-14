Man arrested for August incident involving a gun

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars following an incident on August 30. A warrant was served for Steven Donnell King, 48, on Wednesday evening around 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Swallow Street.

Wichita Falls Police said the warrant stemmed from an incident in the 1100 block of Tulsa Street. Officers were dispatched to the area for a disturbance.

The caller said King was banging on windows and yelling at her while threatening to bust out the windows.

The caller said she heard two loud popping noises that sounded like gunshots before King took ran from the scene.

When officers arrived on scene they found a vehicle at the residence with a cracked window and center console damaged which appeared to have been caused by a gunshot.

King was arrested Wednesday night and booked into the Wichita County Jail for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Stalking.

