Man arrested for August incident involving a gun

Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.
The public is invited to tour the newest education building in the Wichita Falls ISD this evening.
The public is invited to tour the newest education building in the Wichita Falls ISD this evening.
A warrant was served for Steven Donnell King, 48, on Wednesday evening around 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Swallow Street.
A warrant was served for Steven Donnell King, 48, on Wednesday evening around 7:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Swallow Street.