Tonight is open house for WFISD Career Education Center

The public is invited to tour the newest education building in the Wichita Falls ISD this evening.

The Career Education Center open house is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. this evening and is expected to last until 8:00 p.m. at 500 E. Hatton Road.

There will be guided tours between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Students and CEC staff will be available to talk about the many programs offered to students and answer any questions people have.

The CEC offers hands-on experience for nearly 30 different careers. More than 1,300 students are registered for at least one class at the CEC this academic year.

Classes consist of primarily juniors and seniors. The CEC was made possible thanks to the $59.6 million bond passed by voters in May of 2015.

For more on the CEC click here. Below is a tour Digital Reporter, Samantha Forester took on August 8.

