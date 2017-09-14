Semi carrying paper goods crashes near Electra

A semi carrying paper good, including toilet paper, rolled on its side near Electra on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials said around noon a Kia was traveling eastbound on U.S. 287 well below the speed limit. A semi, traveling the same direction, came up behind the Kia and hit the back of the vehicle.

Officials said the driver of the semi was distracted before the collision and lost control of the semi which ended up on its side between U.S. 287 and the access road near Midway Church Road.

The only injury reported was a small cut on the semi driver's hand.

