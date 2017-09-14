Semi carrying paper goods crashes near Electra - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Semi carrying paper goods crashes near Electra

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

A semi carrying paper good, including toilet paper, rolled on its side near Electra on Thursday afternoon. 

Law enforcement officials said around noon a Kia was traveling eastbound on U.S. 287 well below the speed limit. A semi, traveling the same direction, came up behind the Kia and hit the back of the vehicle. 

Officials said the driver of the semi was distracted before the collision and lost control of the semi which ended up on its side between U.S. 287 and the access road near Midway Church Road. 

The only injury reported was a small cut on the semi driver's hand. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly