Help end hunger locally with canned food drive

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

September is Hunger Action Month and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is doing its part to help with the cause.

On Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 there will be a drive-thru style food drive to help the many residents in Wichita Falls that go hungry.

They are looking for canned tuna, canned chicken, canned turkey, canned soups or chili, canned vegetables, canned fruit, beans (dry or canned), brown rice, oats, cereal, pasta, bread, peanut butter, dried fruit, and juice.

The drive will be from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at 1230 Midwestern Parkway.

