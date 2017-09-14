Hot and Windy

The hot weather pattern will continue into the weekend with added gusty southeasterly winds kicking in. Moisture will also begin increasing, so humidity goes up along wit some slight rain chances starting Saturday. Tropical moisture may get involved next week, giving us better rain chances.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.