Hot and Windy

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The hot weather pattern will continue into the weekend with added gusty southeasterly winds kicking in. Moisture will also begin increasing, so humidity goes up along wit some slight rain chances starting Saturday. Tropical moisture may get involved next week, giving us better rain chances.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

