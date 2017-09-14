Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook) (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

Officials with the MPEC announced on Thursday that Dunham will perform at the Memorial Auditorium on November 4.

Tickets will go on sale at the Kay Yeager Coliseum box office on Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, you can call (940) 716-5555.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly