Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls.

Officials with the MPEC announced on Thursday that Dunham will perform at the Memorial Auditorium on November 4.

Tickets will go on sale at the Kay Yeager Coliseum box office on Monday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information, you can call (940) 716-5555.

