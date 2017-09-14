Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro Cheese Steak Sandwich

Ingredients:
Braised Top Round Steak
Sautéed mushrooms
Onions
Bell Peppers
Provolone Cheese
Heavy Cream
6 Hoagie Buns
Procedure:
Layer all ingredients together on a bun and enjoy.
To take advantage of our Sizzling 6 Deals which include spending only $25 for $50 worth of gift cards for 2011 Bistro and great deals on other gift card deals for local restaurants click here.
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.