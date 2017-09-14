Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro Cheese Steak Sandwich - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: 2011 Bistro Cheese Steak Sandwich

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect

Ingredients:

Braised Top Round Steak
Sautéed mushrooms
Onions
Bell Peppers
Provolone Cheese
Heavy Cream
6 Hoagie Buns

Procedure:

Layer all ingredients together on a bun and enjoy.

To take advantage of our Sizzling 6 Deals which include spending only $25 for $50 worth of gift cards for 2011 Bistro and great deals on other gift card deals for local restaurants click here.


 

Powered by Frankly