Clayton Homes considering plant in Wichita Falls

Right now a manufacturing company is looking at the possibility of coming to Wichita Falls and bringing lot's of jobs with it.

In July, Clayton Homes, a business that makes modular homes reached out to the city interested in opening up a plant at the old ATCO building on Burkburnett Road.

Wichita Falls leaders said the deal is not done, but they are optimistic.

"They got 50-percent of the modular home market," CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, Henry Florsheim said. "20 percent of which is in Texas. They've already got eight facilities in Texas and that's not enough to keep up with the demand in this region."

Clayton Homes is one of the largest modular home manufacturing companies in the country, which is one reason why they are looking to expand.

"Clayton Homes has taken a look at our workforce and they think it could work for them for this project," Florsheim said. "Right now they are doing due diligence on the facility."

If the group decides to come to Wichita Falls, it could bring more than 180 jobs to the city. On September 8, Clayton Homes reached a purchase and sale agreement with the city to conduct surveys on the property.

The 4A board also passed a $1.1 million incentives package to lure in the manufacturing company. Florsheim said these are the types of jobs Wichita Falls is looking for.

"Anytime we can land a victory with manufacturing, whether it's 200 jobs on a project like this or 20 to 40 new manufacturing jobs with somebody local like Chantex, it's a big win for us because those jobs pay the wages that we want," Florsheim said.

Employees at Clayton Homes take home $15 to $20 an hour to start. Florsheim said it's still a work in progress, but he's confident the deal will get done.

"As long as the building research pans out like we think it will, and like Clayton Homes hopes it will, we got a good shot at this project," he said.

Newschannel 6 reached out to Clayton Homes about its interest in Wichita Falls but has yet to receive a response.

Florsheim said city council will vote on the incentives package sometime in November once the survey work is complete.

One of the top priorities of Wichita Falls city leaders in 2017 is recruiting and retaining manufacturing jobs.

Florsheim said Clayton Homes is a great fit for what they are trying to do and would mean more money in the local economy.

