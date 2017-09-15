Doney's golden goal leads Mustangs to road victory

Senior forward Scott Doney added to the list of memorable moments in the heated rivalry of Midwestern State and West Texas A&M Thursday evening with a golden goal in the 95th minute to propel the eighth-ranked Mustangs to a 1-0 shutout in the Heartland Conference opener.



Doney's team-leading fourth goal of the season came off a throw in into the middle box from junior defender Alex Mullet, finding the lower left corner of the net after a scramble for possession with 94:09 on the clock.



Midwestern State (5-0, 1-0 HC) collected its fourth shutout of the season and its fourth-straight blanking of the Buffs. The Mustangs also claimed their ninth-straight victory over West Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1 HC) dating back to the 2012 season, outscoring their rivals 18-4 in that span.



The matchup was the second in the last three meetings to head to overtime with former Mustang Leon Taylor also lifting MSU to a 1-0 win over the Buffs after recording a score in the 96th minute back on Nov. 6, 2015 in Wichita Falls.



In goal, senior keeper Richard Goss made several key saves to keep the Buffs from going ahead, recording three saves in the second half including a rocket from WT's Callum Challinor that Goss made a diving leap to save. For the match, Goss totaled five stops to move to 4-0 on the season.



The Mustangs placed three shots on frame in the opening 30 minutes of the contest with Pierre Bocquet, Doney and Carlos Flores putting pressure on the WT defense. In the second half, a pair of shots for Mullet and an attempt by Bocquet found the hands of WT keeper Alexander Vencel, who finished the night with six saves. Vencel also stopped a shot on goal by Ross Fitzpatrick in the opening minute of overtime before Doney's goal.

Midwestern State's series-best ninth-straight win over West Texas A&M improved its record to 33-17-3 against the Buffs since the series began in 1975.

Midwestern State looks to push its undefeated streak to six matches Saturday in a 2 p.m. (CT) meeting with Eastern New Mexico at Greyhound Stadium in Portales, N.M.

