Iowa Park Student prepares his goats for the showdown at the fair

Hayden Lovelady is a 7th grader at Iowa Park Middle School. As a part of FFA and 4-H he shows animals. On Saturday he plans to show two goats at the Texas Oklahoma Fair Goat Showdown. "I have been in the goat pin since I was three years old," Lovelady said. "I like them a lot because they're really fun to be around."
In response to the missile launch, Japan told its residents to take shelter, and South Korea launched a missile of its own.
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.
Faculty members with MSU's science and math department spent Thursday afternoon showing off what they do at the first ever "Science Cafe" held at Frank and Joe's in Wichita Falls.
A third ride-share company is rolling into Wichita falls.
