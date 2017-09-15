Iowa Park Student prepares his goats for the showdown at the fair

The Texas Oklahoma Fair is more than just carnival rides. The spotlight turns to animals on Saturday.

Hayden Lovelady is a 7th grader at Iowa Park Middle School. As a part of FFA and 4-H he shows animals. On Saturday he plans to show two goats at the Texas Oklahoma Fair Goat Showdown.

"I have been in the goat pin since I was three years old," Lovelady said. "I like them a lot because they're really fun to be around."

He first got involved by showing rabbits, but has recently added goats to the list.

"I figured why not show it because my mom suggested it and I figured why not try it," Lovelady said. "At the county show I won overall grand in rabbits for 2017."

For the first competition of this season Lovelady is taking two goats named Happy and Buckets to the Texas Oklahoma Fair.

"They look real good they just go their clipping yesterday," Lovelady said.

Walking into the pin, Lovelady noticed the water bucket was upside down.

"Guess why we call that one buckets?" Lovelady said.

He said they both look good, but he really has a good feeling about how Buckets will do Saturday.

"He definitely has the muscle on him."

Muscle is what the judges are looking for.

"The loins back here, they have to have a good loin," Lovelady said.

He said the judges are looking for strong muscles in the goats.

"You really want to show off the muscles of the goat when you are in a meat goat competition," Lovelady said.

On Saturday the goats will be separated into classes based on weight and then judged.

"Each judge is different, they each have their own opinions, you kind of have to be prepared for anything," Lovelady said.

Lovelady said 4-H is more than just showing animals.

"People need to know that. I cannot tell you how many people in my school have said, 'oh yeah I want to join 4-H, but my parents won't let me know animals.' I say you don't have to show animals to be in 4-H.

He also participates in photography, trap shooting, and public speaking. His mom said 4-H also helps the kids become leaders and encourages them to be involved with community service.

All the animals can be viewed across the river form the MPEC at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center on Saturday.

For more information on 4-H click here.