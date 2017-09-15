Orange producers suffer massive loss following Irma

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...
Clay County is celebrating 86 years of tradition with the Clay County Pioneer Reunion.
You may soon be paying more for your morning glass of orange juice after the devastation and destruction to citrus fields in Florida following hurricane Irma.
On Thursday, August 24, around 4:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to Ben Milam Elementary in reference to a burglary of a building.
