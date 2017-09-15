Orange producers suffer massive loss following Irma

You may soon be paying more for your morning glass of orange juice after the devastation and destruction to citrus fields in Florida following hurricane Irma.

Producers are still trying to assess how much damage was done and how much more people might pay for their juice.

Many of the citrus fields that produce oranges had top-heavy trees and when Irma hit they tipped right over.

Flooded orange groves could be ever more at risk at botanist’s say that trees left in or under water for more than three days could die.

According to the USDA, this year’s crop was estimated to be worth more than $886 million or 68.5 million boxes worth of oranges.

The Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association reports indicate nearly 50-70 % of the orange grove crops were destroyed while the entire states crop loss estimate is somewhere at or near 10 % total loss.

Many producers worry that they won't be eligible for proper crop insurance following Irma.

"The system for crop insurance is really a hundred percent loss and so we're seeing a fifty and seventy five percent loss it's not enough," said Citrus producer Kyle Story.

It can take between 3-15 years before orange groves begin producing again. Frozen orange juice concentrate figures spiked last week as Irma bore down but slipped this week.

