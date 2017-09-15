Residents find stranger in their bathroom - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Residents find stranger in their bathroom

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Dillion Wayne Boydstun (Source: WCSO) Dillion Wayne Boydstun (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A man is arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department after they say he found his way into a stranger's home.

Thursday night, officers said they were called out to the 1600 block of Grandview West in reference to a burglary. 

The residents said there was a man inside the home they did not know. Upon arrival, police found the suspect in the bathroom. 

According to police, the residents said the suspect went into the bathroom and they held the door closed from the outside until officers arrived. 

The suspect, Dillion Boydstun, 21, was not wearing shoes or a shirt according to officers. Boydstun told police he was at a friend's house but the residents did not know who he was. 

Police said Boydstun exhibited behavior of someone who was intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication. 

WFPD officials said it appears the homeowners may not have pressed charges on Boydstun for the incident. As of Friday afternoon, he was no longer in the Wichita County Jail. 

