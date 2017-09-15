Man arrested for alleged assault of his mother

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of beating and threatening his mother.

A little after 4:00 a.m. on Thursday officers were called out to a home in the 2300 block of Rockhill in reference to an assault.

When police arrived on scene they determined the assault took place at a home in the 5600 block of Hooper.

The victim told officers she had been assaulted by Joe Lee Sorrell, 39, nearly an hour prior to the 9-1-1 call.

The victim told police Sorrell arrived home and was intoxicated.

The victim said without provocation, Sorrell began punching her, choked her, and made her 'beg for her life' according to police reports.

The victim said she waited for Sorrell to fall asleep before she felt safe enough to leave the home and call for help from a residence in the 2300 block of Rockhill.

Officers said there was bruising on the 78-year-old's arm and a bleeding scratch on her forearm. Sorrell was arrested and charged with Injury to a Child or Elderly.

