Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Alton Mackey 
Black Male
DOB: 03-29-95 
Blk/Bro 
160 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Deadly Conduct

Charles Gresham 
Hispanic Male 
DOB: 03-07-91 
Blk/Bro 
204 Lbs. / 5'11" Tall 
Wanted For: Robbery

Hailey Annah Windle 
White Female 
DOB: 05-01-90 
Blo/Blu 
100 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Credit / Debit Card Abuse

James Sherman Green III 
Black Male 
DOB: 07-01-97 
Blk/Bro
220 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Murder

Franchez Worsham 
Black Male 
DOB: 03-19-93 
Blk/Bro 
200 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance O/4g - U/200g in Drug-Free Zone

