Information being sought in elementary school break-in

On Thursday, August 24, around 4:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to Ben Milam Elementary in reference to a burglary of a building.
On Thursday, August 24, around 4:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to Ben Milam Elementary in reference to a burglary of a building.
Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.
Wichita Falls Police need your helping finding the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.
A little after 4:00 a.m. on Thursday officers were called out to a home in the 2300 block of Rockhill in reference to an assault.
A little after 4:00 a.m. on Thursday officers were called out to a home in the 2300 block of Rockhill in reference to an assault.
A man is arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department after finding his way into a stranger's home.
A man is arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department after finding his way into a stranger's home.
Hayden Lovelady is a 7th grader at Iowa Park Middle School. As a part of FFA and 4-H he shows animals. On Saturday he plans to show two goats at the Texas Oklahoma Fair Goat Showdown. "I have been in the goat pin since I was three years old," Lovelady said. "I like them a lot because they're really fun to be around."
Hayden Lovelady is a 7th grader at Iowa Park Middle School. As a part of FFA and 4-H he shows animals. On Saturday he plans to show two goats at the Texas Oklahoma Fair Goat Showdown. "I have been in the goat pin since I was three years old," Lovelady said. "I like them a lot because they're really fun to be around."