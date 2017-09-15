Information being sought in elementary school break-in - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Information being sought in elementary school break-in

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police are looking for information and the person(s) responsible for a break-in and theft at an elementary school. 

On Thursday, August 24, around 4:15 a.m. officers were dispatched to Ben Milam Elementary in reference to a burglary of a building. 

When officers arrived on scene the reporting party said an alarm had been activated. Police found forced entry into the building and a computer had been stolen. 

If you have any information about this crime call the Wichita Falls Police Department at (940) 761-7792.

