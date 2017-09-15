Lingering showers this morning, hot by mid-week

As you head out the door this morning make sure to check the First Alert 6 app. Showers will continue to exit the area this morning and should be gone by 10 AM. The rest of the day we'll see a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out around 94°F by the afternoon. Tonight we'll stay dry with temperatures falling into the lower to mid 70s. We keep getting hotter from there with highs Tuesday through Thursday in the upper 90s. Wednesday many places could hit 100°F. Winds will be strong starting tomorrow and will help elevate fire danger. Next rain chances could come tomorrow but only a slight chance exists. By the weekend, temperatures will be back down to around 90°F. Rain chances once looked promising into the weekend but may hold off to early next week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist