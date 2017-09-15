More scattered showers possible today

Starting out this morning in the lower 70s, we'll warm up quickly into the 80s by lunchtime. Showers will be possible this morning as well into this evening. By this afternoon, we'll see highs in the mid 90s with thunderstorms possible. This evening storms will move in from west Texas with a few being strong to severe. Small hail and wind gusts near 60 mph possible with these storms. Not everyone will see thunderstorms this evening. Highs stay in the 90s this week, approaching 100°F by Wednesday. Slight rain chances return by the end of the week and into the weekend. Heavier rain could be possible next weekend but the details will be refined over the next few days.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist