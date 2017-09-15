Summer holding on

90s will keep holding on this week as highs continue to be near or above average. A few showers still possible this evening mainly across our western counties. A stray shower or storm can't be ruled out elsewhere but most stay dry tonight and into Sunday. Mid-90s for highs on Sunday with more isolated showers or storms possible. Skies stay partly cloudy to mostly sunny this week. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking hot and breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Slight rain chances return Thursday and Friday. We'll stay humid this week.

Tropics Update: We now have three named storms again with Jose, Maria, and Lee. Jose is causing rough surf conditions along the East Coast but is expected to stay out at sea. Maria and Lee need to be watched over the next 10 days.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist