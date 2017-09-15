Weekend Heat/Wind

The heat and wind will continue this weekend with afternoon highs in the middle 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. Winds will blow out of the southeast at 15 to 25mph. Rain chances will be slight both Saturday and Sunday, lasting into next week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.