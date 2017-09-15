Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Reunion weekend

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Clay County is celebrating 86 years of tradition with the Clay County Pioneer Reunion.
You may soon be paying more for your morning glass of orange juice after the devastation and destruction to citrus fields in Florida following hurricane Irma.
