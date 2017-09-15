Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Reunion weekend - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Reunion weekend

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
HENRIETTA, TX (KAUZ) -

Clay County is celebrating 86 years of tradition with the Clay County Pioneer Reunion.

It's all happening in Henrietta and is for all ages.

A parade Friday kicked off the second day of events and businesses, churches, and schools from all of the county took part.

The big event is the rodeo Friday and Saturday night, that honors the Clay County pioneers.

Organizers said it wouldn't be made possible without the help of the community.

 "It's pretty much everyone pitches in all four school districts in Clay County," said Daniel Spivey, a member of the nine man board.  "They all get involved and any business is willing to pitch in and help and donate whatever we need around here what makes us such a success.  The whole county wide gets behind this thing and comes out to support us and so that's the reason it has lasted as good as it has."

If you missed the parade Friday morning, there is another chance to see it.

The parade will happen again on the square in Henrietta Saturday morning at 10.

Events will last all day Saturday and wrap up Saturday night with the rodeo starting at 7 at the Clay County Pioneer Association Arena in Henrietta.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:49:32 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:30:54 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.

  • Former St. Louis officer acquitted in killing of black man

    Former St. Louis officer acquitted in killing of black man

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:14:47 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:30:45 GMT
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.

  • Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

    Character actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:49:25 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-09-15 23:29:11 GMT
    Harry Dean Stanton poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Harry Dean Stanton poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

    Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

    Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

    •   
Powered by Frankly