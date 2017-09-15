Hometown Pride Tour: Clay County Pioneer Reunion weekend

Clay County is celebrating 86 years of tradition with the Clay County Pioneer Reunion.

It's all happening in Henrietta and is for all ages.

A parade Friday kicked off the second day of events and businesses, churches, and schools from all of the county took part.

The big event is the rodeo Friday and Saturday night, that honors the Clay County pioneers.

Organizers said it wouldn't be made possible without the help of the community.

"It's pretty much everyone pitches in all four school districts in Clay County," said Daniel Spivey, a member of the nine man board. "They all get involved and any business is willing to pitch in and help and donate whatever we need around here what makes us such a success. The whole county wide gets behind this thing and comes out to support us and so that's the reason it has lasted as good as it has."

If you missed the parade Friday morning, there is another chance to see it.

The parade will happen again on the square in Henrietta Saturday morning at 10.

Events will last all day Saturday and wrap up Saturday night with the rodeo starting at 7 at the Clay County Pioneer Association Arena in Henrietta.

