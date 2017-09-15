Police say social media posts can lead to break-ins - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police say social media posts can lead to break-ins

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Police say social media plays a huge role in keeping unwanted guests out. 

Sergeant Harold McClure, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said when you go on a trip or out of town, don't advertise it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Although, you may enjoy sharing your memories, posting photos or videos of where you are and what you are doing while away, only lets people know you are not home. 

"If they are seeing on Facebook that you're posting pictures doing this and that with your family. That will make them think that the house is vacant," Sgt. McClure said. 

He also encourages everyone to be a part of the Nextdoor app. This social network connects you with your neighbors. It also allows you to quickly get the word out about anything going on in your neighborhood. 

Other ways to keep your home safe include, keeping your doors and windows closed and locked at all times.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:49:32 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:29:52 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.

  • Protests follow ex-St. Louis officer's acquittal in killing

    Protests follow ex-St. Louis officer's acquittal in killing

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:14:47 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-09-16 01:29:33 GMT
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.

  • Key Equifax executives departing after huge data breach

    Key Equifax executives departing after huge data breach

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:59:16 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 8:50 PM EDT2017-09-16 00:50:06 GMT
    equifax announced late Friday that its chief information officer and chief security officer would leave the company immediately, following the enormous breach of 143 million Americans' personal information. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)equifax announced late Friday that its chief information officer and chief security officer would leave the company immediately, following the enormous breach of 143 million Americans' personal information. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

    Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.

    Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.

    •   
Powered by Frankly