Police say social media posts can lead to break-ins

Police say social media plays a huge role in keeping unwanted guests out.

Sergeant Harold McClure, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said when you go on a trip or out of town, don't advertise it on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Although, you may enjoy sharing your memories, posting photos or videos of where you are and what you are doing while away, only lets people know you are not home.

"If they are seeing on Facebook that you're posting pictures doing this and that with your family. That will make them think that the house is vacant," Sgt. McClure said.

He also encourages everyone to be a part of the Nextdoor app. This social network connects you with your neighbors. It also allows you to quickly get the word out about anything going on in your neighborhood.

Other ways to keep your home safe include, keeping your doors and windows closed and locked at all times.

