Border Collies lead cattle through obstacles at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Most of these dogs are border collies who also herd cattle every day on the ranch. "That's what they’re bred to do and you just have to control them," Tommy Blessing said. Ranchers and their dogs were at the Texas Oklahoma Fair early this morning to compete in the Cattle Dog Trials. "They got started just to show off how good your dog was trained," Tommy Blessing said.
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
