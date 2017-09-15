Young Co. honors heroes on all fours

A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...
Most of these dogs are border collies who also herd cattle every day on the ranch. "That's what they’re bred to do and you just have to control them," Tommy Blessing said. Ranchers and their dogs were at the Texas Oklahoma Fair early this morning to compete in the Cattle Dog Trials. "They got started just to show off how good your dog was trained," Tommy Blessing said.
