Downtown business owners put community over competition

A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
While plans for a grocery store at 922 Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls are being bagged, this does not mean we will not be seeing a grocery store downtown.
