Lewis' last-second goal propels Midwestern State soccer to thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma Baptist

A sensational strike by Avery Lewis that found the top right corner of the net with 19 seconds to play capped off an incredible comeback victory for Midwestern State over Oklahoma Baptist Friday evening as the Mustangs scored three second half goals to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit at Stang Park.
Lewis netted a pair of scores in the come-from-behind thriller for Midwestern State (4-1), her first career goals inside Stang Park after scoring three on the road in her freshman campaign. Off assists from Kelly Cannistraand Taylor Robinson, Lewis' rocket from 20 yards out left no chance for Oklahoma Baptist (3-1) keeper Emily Griffith to make a stop in the final seconds, pushing MSU to its third-straight victory.
The Mustangs went on the board in the 56th minute with Lewis cutting the MSU deficit in half with her first score of the season. The sophomore striker earned a breakaway off a Sarah Stewart kick that brought Griffith out from between the posts, winding her way around the OBU keeper before firing into an open goal for a 2-1 score.
Cannistra netted the equalizer for the Mustangs less than two minutes later with a header goal off a Destinee Williamson cross for her second score in as many games.
The Lady Bison controlled the momentum in the opening period as Lara Haring-Lovett set the stage early with a strike just 4:26 into the game after collecting a rebound off the hands of Courtney Burnette and sending a shot into the net from five yards out.
In the 41st minute, OBU's Ruth King scored her third goal of the season off a cross from Hannah Evans from the middle of the box to stretch the Lady Bison lead to 2-0 at the break. OBU led 11-3 in shots in the opening period.
