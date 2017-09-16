Lewis' last-second goal propels Midwestern State soccer to thrilling comeback win over Oklahoma Baptist

(Source: Midwestern State University)

A sensational strike by Avery Lewis that found the top right corner of the net with 19 seconds to play capped off an incredible comeback victory for Midwestern State over Oklahoma Baptist Friday evening as the Mustangs scored three second half goals to erase a 2-0 halftime deficit at Stang Park. Lewis netted a pair of scores in the come-from-behind thriller for Midwestern State (4-1), her first career goals inside Stang Park after scoring three on the road in he...