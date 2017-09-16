Police searching for two missing people - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police searching for two missing people

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Jose Muro, Photo credit: WFPD Jose Muro, Photo credit: WFPD
Leha Muro, Photo Credit: WFPD Leha Muro, Photo Credit: WFPD
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Police are asking for help from the public in the search for two people one of them a juvenile.

Friday  night around 11:55, Wichita Falls Police tried to make a traffic stop of a 2005 black Volkswagen in the area of Central Freeway and North 8th street.

The driver of the car refused to stop and sent police on a pursuit and the suspect's vehicle was last seen by officers at the Jacksboro exit.

 Shortly after at 12:05 a.m., police received a report of a rollover accident that matched the description of the car in the pursuit in the area of Petrolia road and North Highway 79.

Witnesses tell police that juvenile female was ejected from the vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle was seen picking the child up and fleeing on foot into a nearby wooded area. 

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

 Police are looking for Jose Muro, 26 and Leha Muro, 3

If you have any information on the whereabouts you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 322-9888

  Update: Police find two missing people

     At approximately 7:45 am both subjects were located near the area that the suspect and juvenile last fled in the area of a rollover crash near Petrolia road and North Highway 79. 

  UK police make 'significant' arrest in London subway blast

    British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.

  St. Louis protests against officer's acquittal to continue

    Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

