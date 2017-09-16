Update: Police find two missing people - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Update: Police find two missing people

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

 At approximately 7:45 am both subjects police were looking for that were involved in a rollover crash near Petrolia road and north highway 79 were located near the area that the suspect and juvenile last fled.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

This case is still under investigation and charges are pending. 

For the original story, click here.

