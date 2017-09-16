Update: Police find two missing people

Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.
British authorities are searching for suspects in the London subway blast that injured more than two dozen people as hundreds of soldiers are being deployed across the country.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
A son of ex-Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has pleaded guilty to pressuring a teenage girl to send him naked photos and asking her sister for oral sex.
