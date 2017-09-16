Hot weather brings abundance of okra to gardens

People were able to celebrate the end of summer at the Wichita Falls Farmer's Market for okra day Saturday morning.

There were tons of different types of okra for people to try and there was even gumbo being served.

Local farmers say right now, we are experiencing the peak of okra season, and many gardens will be filled with the vegetable.

"With the weather as hot as it is okra likes hot weather," said Diane White, owner of Nana's Salsa and Cactus Jelly. "Right now there's an abundance of okra."

White said her favorite part of coming out to the Farmer's Market is all the support the public gives to local farmers.

