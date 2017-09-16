New grant allows library host STEM courses

Some families got to see if they have what it takes to survive on another planet.

The Wichita Falls Public Library hosted "Curiosity day" an event devoted to teaching people about the basic needs for survival, water, food, and shelter.

Texas Master Gardners and engineering students from Midwestern State University helped teach.

The focus of Saturday was to encourage learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

"Our society is becoming more and more technology driven," said Susan Cooper, youth services director for the Wichita Falls Public Library. "The more we can show the students that science is interesting science is fun science is creative the more likely they are to choose a stem based field when they are deciding what they want to do with their life."

The library is able to do this event thanks to a grant from NASA.

They are using the grant to teach parents and students about STEM courses.

