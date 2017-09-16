WF police searching for information on burglary of a building

Wichita Falls police are looking for information regarding a burglary of a building that took place last month.

On Wednesday, August 30th, police were called out to the 2000 block of East Scott for possible burglary of a building.

When they arrived, they spoke to the victim who said that during the night, an unknown suspect(s) forced their way inside the building and stole a 2016 utility trailer that was loaded with different tools and equipment.

Some of the equipment included a Hustler Raptor zero turn mower, Wagner 990 paint sprayer, Harris cutting torch, Home Light pressure washer, Predator generator, Husky air compressor, and assorted ratchet straps.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Detective Fincannon at 940-761-7779.

