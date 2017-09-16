Vernon ISD responds to rumored hit list

Vernon Independent School District's Superintendent is speaking out following rumors of threats and a hit list made by a student.

On the district's Facebook page, Superintendent Jeff Byrd released this statement Saturday saying student safety is Vernon ISD's top priority.

He says the district understands the community is very concerned about the reported threats.

Superintendent Byrd says they're investigating this matter and have taken appropriate action to ensure that students and employees are safe.

He adds the district is in communication with police and have determined there is no credible threat.

According to the post, details regarding the student can not be released due to student privacy laws.

The district says the matter is being addressed and school will resume as normal on Monday.

We reached out to the Vernon Police Department to get more information and were told no one would be available until Monday.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved