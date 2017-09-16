WF police investigating roll-over accident

Wichita Falls police are investigating a roll-over accident near Sheppard Air Force Base.

It happened around 4:30 p.m Saturday in the 3000 block of Sheppard Access Road.

The vehicle flipped over the median.

Officers say there was only one person inside the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with 6 as we work to learn more.

