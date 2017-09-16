WF police investigating roll-over accident

Around 100 Texomans came out to support the Fourth Annual Fire Truck Pull in Wichita Falls on Saturday. 50 people tested their strength to support North Texas Special Olympics athletes. The event is hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The participants cheered each other on, including their competitors.
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.
