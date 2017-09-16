WF police investigating roll-over accident - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF police investigating roll-over accident

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:KAUZ) (Source:KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls police are investigating a roll-over accident near Sheppard Air Force Base.

It happened around 4:30 p.m Saturday in the 3000 block of Sheppard Access Road.

The vehicle flipped over the median.

Officers say there was only one person inside the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Stay with 6 as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Texomans pull for Special Olympics athletes

    Texomans pull for Special Olympics athletes

    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:37 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:37:52 GMT

    Around 100 Texomans came out to support the Fourth Annual Fire Truck Pull in Wichita Falls on Saturday. 50 people tested their strength to support North Texas Special Olympics athletes. The event is hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The participants cheered each other on, including their competitors. 

    Around 100 Texomans came out to support the Fourth Annual Fire Truck Pull in Wichita Falls on Saturday. 50 people tested their strength to support North Texas Special Olympics athletes. The event is hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The participants cheered each other on, including their competitors. 

  • Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 11 hurt

    Porsche plows into spectators at Idaho car show; 11 hurt

    Saturday, September 16 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-09-16 22:01:43 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:34:14 GMT

    A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.

    A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.

  • St. Louis protesters go to upscale malls, suburbs

    St. Louis protesters go to upscale malls, suburbs

    Saturday, September 16 2017 3:09 AM EDT2017-09-16 07:09:31 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:33:59 GMT

    Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

    Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

    •   
Powered by Frankly