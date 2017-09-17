Local businesses raise awareness for two different causes Sunday

Local businesses showed support for two causes Sunday.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department, along with Chili's and other local businesses in town help a fund raiser today for Saint Jude Research Hospital in Memphis.

The fire department did a "fill the bucket" campaign and there was even a raffle.

The Texas Oklahoma blood institute joined in Sunday for people could give blood to Hurricane Harvey victims.

"We can only do so much for on the ground," said Kristina Abeyta a manager at Chili's. "It is easy to sometimes feel detached form the rest of the world so whenever we can get down raise money for a basis for something like that it means a lot to us."

Organizers of the event plan to have another fund raiser for St. Jude's in November.

