No. 13 Midwestern St. smacks Hoggies, 35-13, to roll to 2-0

The Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas had some success on fourth down in Saturday night's game against the Midwestern State Mustangs, scoring a touchdown and picking up a first down that helped set up a field goal.



But the No. 13 Mustangs stopped the Javelinas twice on fourth down inside the 10, driving 95 yards for a final score after one of them to take a 35-13 win in the Lone Star Conference opener for both schools.



MSU built up a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and it could have been worse, but a pair of touchdown passes was called back because of penalties.



The ever dependable Vincent Johnson opened up the scoring as the junior from Lubbock Monterey picked up the first of his two touchdowns with a 2-yard run.



Tight end Dorian Johnson teamed with Layton Rabb on a 44-yard touchdown pass, only to have it called back because of an illegal block behind the play. Johnson did make it back into the end zone several plays later, catching an 11-yard pass from Rabb.



Adrian Seales made it 21-0 at the 9:06 mark in the second quarter as the Port Arthur product scored from the 11.



Rabb connected with junior Blaine Albrecht on a pass and run for 72 yards, but the score was wiped out because a lineman was illegally downfield.



The Javs managed to get on the scoreboard right before the half as Jordan Thomas took a short pass from quarterback Cade Dyal, got around the corner and went 38 yards for the score to make it a 21-7 game at the intermission.



A&M-Kingsville used a fake punt on a fourth down in the third quarter to keep a drive alive and set up a 30-yard Julio De la Garza field goal to make it 21-10.



The Mustangs went back to the air and Rabb connected with D.J. Myers for a 45-yard touchdown to build the lead to 28-10.



De la Garza kicked a 32-yard field goal to make it 28-13 and the Mustangs gave it back on a fumble on the next possession.



DaMarcus Wilson and Alec DiValerio combined to stop Javelina running back Marcus Younger on a fourth-and-one from the 5 to keep the visitors from getting closer.



MSU drove 95 yards in eight plays with Johnson scoring from the 1 to put MSU up 25-13.



The Javelinas would go for a fourth-down play from the 6 late in the contest, but the Mustangs stopped them cold one more time to finish off the win.



The Mustangs' Robert Grays suffered a neck injury with 3:24 left in the game and had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was no word on his condition.



The Mustangs are now 2-0 for the season and 1-1 in the LSC, while the Javelinas fall to 1-2 and 0-1. The Mustangs have a week off – their second of the season – next week before playing host to Western New Mexico on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved