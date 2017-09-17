MSU Roundup: Men's Soccer and Volleyball

Win streak reaches six for No. 8 Mustangs in 4-0 blanking of Greyhounds

Four different Mustangs scored goals to lift No. 8 Midwestern State to a 4-0 blanking of Eastern New Mexico and continue its undefeated streak with a sixth-straight victory Saturday afternoon at Greyhound Stadium.



Midwestern State (6-0, 2-0 HC) scored four goals for the second time in the last three matches with redshirt sophomore Koby Sapon-Amoah providing the game winner in the 18th minute. Sapon-Amoah's third score of the season came off an assist from Sebastian Venegas, firing from 30 yards out on a breakaway to give MSU the early advantage.



With less than 15 minutes remaining in the first half, senior Pierre Bocquet came through with his first goal of the season with a header from five yards out off an Alex Mullet corner kick for a 2-0 MSU lead at the break.



The Mustangs carried their offensive surge into the second half with freshman Carlos Flores netting his second goal of the season with a shot from 25 yards out less than 10 minutes into the period off a Bocquet assist.



In the 81st minute, Venegas capped off the scoring for MSU with his first goal of the year with a shot just outside the box.



Eastern New Mexico's (2-3-1, 1-1 HC) lone shot on target came in the ninth minute with Ignacio Dicun having his attempt stopped by senior Richard Goss.

Midwestern State sweeps past Falcons for first LSC win

Sophomore outside hitter Erin Richburg notched 10 kills to pace a balanced Midwestern State attack and lead the Mustangs to their first Lone Star Conference win of the season in a 3-0 sweep of UT Permian Basin Saturday afternoon at the Falcon Dome.



In the opening set, Addison Semer and Addy Cook each contributed three kills to help Midwestern State (6-4, 1-1 LSC) build a 10-4 advantage. A 7-1 run by UT Permian Basin (4-6, 1-1 LSC) forced an MSU timeout after the Falcons came within a point. The Mustangs once again built a sizeable lead, moving in front 22-16 following a Cook kill before UTPB answered with a quick 5-0 spurt to pull within one following an ace. However, three-straight errors by the Falcons and a Meghan Bettis kill sealed a 25-22 first set victory for MSU.



The Mustangs hit a match-best .393 in the second frame en route to claiming a 25-15 win with Richburg's five kills leading the squad. MSU began to pull away midway through the set, ending the game on an 11-4 run.



Midwestern hit over .300 again in the third set with a .312 percentage as Richburg and Semer each put down four kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-22 victory. The set remained tight a majority of the way before the Mustangs were able to create some distance after three-straight kills from Raven Presley, Richburg and Bettis to build a 19-15 advantage. The Falcons were only able to pull within two the rest of the frame with Semer putting down a kill and tallying a block on set point to finish off the sweep.



