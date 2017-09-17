MSU shows support for injured football player

Midwestern State University students and faculty are coming together to show their support for a football player that suffered a neck injury.

According to a post on the MSU's Facebook page, Robert Grays was injured during Saturday's football game and was taken to Houston for further care.

Family and friends of the sophomores were at the Burns Chapel on campus all day Sunday to pray for his health.

MSU is standing behind the athletes, coaches and Grays friends and classmates and took to social media to show their love and support for Gray.

Dr. Pam Midgett, Director of MSU's Counseling Center, said the university is providing counseling and support services to all members of the MSU community.

"Just through the weeks that are coming then if they would like to come to the counseling center to speak to a counselor they can do that," Midgett said.

Cody Park, an MSU student who attended the game last night, said the campus is behind Grays.

"I think MSU definitely supports him," said Park. "I could definitely see it in the stands last night. I could see a lot of people praying."

MSU is having a community gathering Monday at 8 p.m. in Sunwatcher Plaza for Grays.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved